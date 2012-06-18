FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Grace Suppliers at 'Fitch B(ind)'/stable
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Grace Suppliers at 'Fitch B(ind)'/stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Grace Suppliers Private Limited (GSPL) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned GSPL’s INR72.5m fund-based limit ‘Fitch B(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’ ratings.

The ratings reflect GSPL’s weak credit profile with revenue of INR336.7m, EBITDAR margin of 4.8%, EBITDAR gross interest coverage of 1.3x and net financial leverage of 5.1x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The ratings, however, benefit from GSPL being the sole dealer of Tanishq’s Jewellery in Jamshedpur and its 10 years of experience in the jewellery dealership business.

Positive rating guidelines include EBITDAR gross interest coverage of above 1.75x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include EBITDAR gross interest coverage of below 1.25x on a sustained basis.

GSPL is a franchise holder of Titan Industries Limited for its jewellery brand, ‘Tanishq’ since 2002. It has a 1600 sq.ft. showroom in Jamshedpur. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR483.6m, EBITDAR margin of 5.1%, EBITDAR interest coverage of 1.7x, and net financial leverage of 4.9x.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.