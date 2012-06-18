TEXT-S&P afrms rtg on ABCP program Argento Variable Funding Co.

June 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- The sponsor has introduced repurchase capability to Argento’s ABCP program.

-- Argento continues to be a fully supported program with liquidity support from Lloyds TSB Bank and Bank of Scotland.

-- We have affirmed our ‘A-1 (sf)’ rating on the Argento ABCP program following the introduction of the repurchase facility.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘A-1 (sf)’ credit rating on Argento Variable Funding Company Ltd.’s European asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program.

Our affirmation follows the sponsor’s introduction of a repurchase capability to the program.

The repurchase capability is provided through repurchase transactions entered into under a Global Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA). Lloyds TSB Bank PLC and/or Bank of Scotland PLC will act as counterparty to the GMRA. Funds received under the repurchase transaction will be used to repay maturing ABCP notes, to repay loans (as defined under the Purchaser Liquidity Agreement), or to pay the repurchase price under any Purchaser Repurchase Transaction (as defined under the Purchaser Liquidity Agreement).

Argento is a fully supported multiseller program sponsored by Lloyds TSB Bank. It is a hybrid conduit, in that it holds both rated securities and unrated receivable assets.

The liquidity in the program is present by way of the Purchaser Liquidity Agreement, which is provided by Lloyds TSB Bank and Bank of Scotland.

