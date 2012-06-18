TEXT-Fitch affirms Haus 1998-1 Limited

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five tranches of Haus 1998-1 Limited as follows:

Class A1 (ISIN US419139AA87): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class A-IO (ISIN DE0002317013): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B1 (ISIN DE0002317021): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B2 (ISIN US419139AD27): affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class B-IO (ISIN DE0002317088): affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the ratings follows a performance review of the underlying assets in the portfolio and the strong credit support available to the rated tranches. The transaction is highly seasoned (weighted average: 191 months) and has delevered to 3.3% of its original balance.

The loans in the portfolio are all second lien mortgages with an average balance of EUR25,600. The current pipeline of loans in arrears by more than ten weeks stands at 0.04% of the current portfolio, while outstanding terminated loans make up 4.2% of the current portfolio (i.e. EUR970,000). Losses incurred from the sale of the underlying properties since transaction close stood at 0.6% of the original portfolio. These have been allocated to the junior class B3 note, which is not rated. Current outstanding foreclosures are reported at EUR2.4m, which due to the deleveraging of the pool accounts for 10.3% of the current portfolio.

The outstanding balance of the top ten loans stands at 9.6% of the current portfolio. In its analysis of the transaction, Fitch assessed the ability of the notes to withstand the default of these loans. The agency found the current credit support available to the notes sufficient to withstand such stresses, which led to the affirmation of the notes at their current ratings.

Unscheduled payments in the past 12 months averaged EUR164,500 and are being allocated solely towards the amortisation of the class A notes. Assuming a slowdown in prepayments, Fitch expects the class A1 notes to be fully amortised in Q113. Meanwhile, scheduled principal payments will continue to be allocated on a pro-rata basis, which will lead to a further amortisation of the mezzanine and junior notes. The transaction structure does not feature a trigger which would switch the amortisation of the notes to fully sequential.

In Fitch’s view, as the portfolio continues to deleverage, the transaction’s exposure to tail-end risk will continue to increase, leaving the junior notes exposed to potential loss allocation. Fitch will continue to monitor this exposure on an on-going basis.