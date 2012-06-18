TEXT-S&P rates Kaiser Foundation Health Plan subsidiaries 'A+';outlk stable

Our rating assignments take into consideration the long-standing guarantee agreement that the parent company, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc., and its affiliate company, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, have with these five subsidiaries. Based on our review, the guarantee agreement meets our criteria for full rating uplift of the five subsidiaries to the same level as the parent company. At the same time, the guarantee notwithstanding, we also believe that these subsidiaries have “core” group status characteristics that support the full rating uplift. In our view, these subsidiaries are highly integral to the consolidated organization’s overall strategy and operations.

The rating on KPIC, not included in the guarantee, is based solely on our view that is has “core” group status characteristics that support a full rating uplift. Similar to the other subsidiaries, we believe KPIC is highly integral to the consolidated organization’s overall strategy and operations. Through KPIC, Kaiser sells and administers its point-of-service, preferred provider organization (PPO), and self-funded health plans.

The ratings on Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and its newly rated subsidiaries are based on key credit strengths, which include its solid, well-established market positions in core regions (particularly California); a successful integrated delivery model well-suited for health care reform opportunities; significant capital redundancy per Standard & Poor’s insurance capital model and state regulatory requirements; strong balance sheet characteristics (with a substantial base of hard assets and no intangibles); and strong cash flow and sizable short-term investment fund that back up ample liquidity. On the other hand, the consolidated organization’s key credit weaknesses include debt leverage that’s high relative to health plan peers due to unfunded pension and operating lease adjustments; a relatively narrow product scope focused predominantly on the HMO product; and a very high geographic concentration in California (greater than 75% of membership).

Outlook

The stable outlook on the subsidiaries is the same as that on the parent company and reflects our view of the consolidated organization’s strong competitive position, stable track record of operating results, and sound liquidity. We consider the group’s credit fundamentals as solid, and we expect consistent operating performance going forward. The outlook also assumes maintenance of Kaiser’s solid market position, particularly in its core HMO markets and growth in new product offerings. For full-year 2012, we expect total membership growth of 2% to 3%, operating income of close to $1.5 billion, and an operating margin of 3% (all similar to 2011 results).

The near-term rating upside is limited by the group’s unfunded pension liability, which remains a significant credit concern; the near-term increase in debt leverage resulting from the new $2 billion debt issuance; and the execution risks associated with the organization’s ambitious capital spending program, which includes the construction of new facilities and the implementation of new technology initiatives. The parent company’s $2 billion debt issuance will push reported debt-to-capital toward the high end of its historical 30% to 40% range. And on an adjusted basis, including unfunded pension and postretirement obligations and operating leases, the debt-to-capital ratio will be close to 60%--significantly above our target of 25% to 35% for the ‘A’ rating category. Over the long term (beyond two years), we would consider an upgrade if the company is successful in its long-term membership growth strategy and this is accompanied by stable operating margins and lower adjusted debt leverage.

As part of regular surveillance, we will regularly monitor the company’s newly rated subsidiaries for maintenance of “core” group status per our group rating methodology.

Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Stable

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado

Kaiser Permanente Insurance Co.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/--