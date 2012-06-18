TEXT-S&P summary: Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 -

Summary analysis -- Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization -- 18-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Belarus

Local currency B-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2011 B-/-- --/--

03-Jun-2011 B/-- --/--

17-Mar-2011 B+/-- --/--

23-Apr-2010 BB-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on state-owned Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) reflect industry and country risk and the weak credit quality of its investment portfolio. These risks are offset by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of adequate capitalization, competitive advantages from its monopoly position in Belarus’ reinsurance market, significant regulatory authority stipulated by legislation, and marginal operating results.

The ratings on Belarus Re reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) only. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we assess the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to Belarus Re as “high”. This includes our view that Belarus Re plays an “important” role in the Belarusian economy, holding a monopoly position in Belarus’ insurance market as the sole provider of reinsurance protection. We also consider Belarus Re’s link with the Belarusian government as “very strong” because the government owns 100% of Belarus Re via the Belarusian Ministry of Finance. However, we don’t add any notches of uplift for the possibility of extraordinary support from the government in times of distress, because the long-term local currency sovereign credit rating is no higher than Belarus Re’s SACP.

The ratings on Belarus Re are constrained by the sovereign credit ratings on Belarus, its country of domicile, in line with our insurer country risk criteria (see “Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings”, published Feb. 11, 2003, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our criteria use the long-term local currency sovereign credit rating as a proxy for country risk. The local currency sovereign credit rating on Belarus limits the ratings on Belarus Re because the company’s assets include material amounts of domestic sovereign and bank debt, and it has a largely domestic customer base.

Belarus Re’s choice of investments is limited by law and this, in our view, significantly restricts Belarus Re’s asset management capabilities.

Despite the economic downturn, Belarus Re showed 41.6% premium growth in 2011, with Belarusian ruble 176 billion ($21 million) of gross premium written. We view it as a positive sign that Belarus Re has managed to diversify its book of business abroad, having increased it to about 14% in 2011 compared with just 6% in 2010. We note that, since its inception, Belarus Re has shown positive underwriting results. Its net combined ratio was 59.2% in 2011, compared with 70.6% in 2010. We will likely continue to expect marginal operating results, owing to remaining economic risks and high inflation in Belarus. However, we assume that the net combined ratio will remain below 70%-80% during the 12 months. We think that stabilization of operating results will depend on Belarus Re’s progress in expanding and diversifying its book of business.

We consider Belarus Re’s capitalization to be adequate, supported by strong capital adequacy, but weighed down by high net retentions, the small absolute size of the capital base, and only marginal reserving. We expect Belarus Re to show at least adequate capitalization for the next one-two years.

Outlook

The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus.

We do not envisage negative rating actions on Belarus Re, given its current capitalization level and better underwriting results than its regional peers. However, a negative rating action on Belarus could trigger a similar rating action on Belarus Re.

We view a positive rating action as unlikely within the next 12 months. However, we could raise the ratings on Belarus Re if we were to raise the long-term local currency rating on Belarus.

We do not expect Belarus Re’s GRE status to result in any notches of support over the next 12 months, due to the low sovereign rating.

