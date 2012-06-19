TEXT-Fitch affirms 19 Liberty PRIME Series tranches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of notes issued by Liberty Funding Pty Ltd in respect of Liberty PRIME Series 2009-1 (Liberty 2009-1), Liberty PRIME Series 2009-2 (Liberty 2009-2), and Liberty PRIME 2010-1 (Liberty 2010-1). The transactions are securitisations of Australian prime residential mortgages originated by Liberty Financial Pty Ltd. The rating actions are as follows:

Liberty 2009-1:

AUD173.5m Class A3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD37.8m Class AB affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD8.4m Class B affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD8.4m Class C affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD8.4m Class D affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD3.0m Class E affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable.

Liberty 2009-2:

AUD55.3m Class A3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD6.3m Class AB affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD1.8m Class B affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD1.5m Class C affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD0.9m Class D affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD0.8m Class E affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable.

Class A2 was paid in full in February 2012.

Liberty 2010-1:

AUD26.1m Class A1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD90.0m Class A2 affirmed at ‘AAAsf; Outlook Stable;

AUD10.4m Class AB affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD3.6m Class B affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD3.6m Class C affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD3.4m Class D affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD1.0m Class E affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation of the notes reflects Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating levels. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with the agency’s expectations.

“None of the three transactions have incurred any charge offs to date and the transactions are well subordinated at each rating level. Furthermore, reserve accounts funded through excess spread provide additional credit enhancement to the transactions,” said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch’s Structured Finance team.

All three transactions have experienced an increase in arrears since late 2010. The 30+days arrears as at April 2012 were 3.74% (Liberty 2009-1), 4.41% (Liberty 2009-2) and 3.52% (Liberty 2010-1) of their respective outstanding collateral balance. Nevertheless, this is mitigated by the more than adequate credit support available.