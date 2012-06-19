TEXT-S&P summary: Deutsche Postbank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Postbank AG -------------------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 25158D

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1

22-Jun-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

==============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1

SACP bbb

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Highly strategic group status to Deutsche Bank AG, and high systemic importance in Germany.

-- Stable position as the largest private retail bank in Germany.

-- Funding benefits from strong access to customer deposits, which exceed customer loans.

-- Robust traditional domestic retail lending operations.