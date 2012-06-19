TEXT-Fitch affirms Kinross Gold's IDR at 'BBB-';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross, NYSE: KGC, TSE: K) at ‘BBB-', along with the senior unsecured debt at Kinross. A complete list of rating actions follows this release.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Kinross’ ratings reflect its sizable reserves, average cost position and geopolitical risk position, as well as plans for substantial development spending over the medium term taken with Kinross’ commitment to maintain a conservative capital structure given its exposure to gold prices. In weak gold markets, the company has the ability to defer development and exploration and focus on cash preservation.

Liquidity at March 31, 2012 was strong, with cash on hand of $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion available, after $45.2 million of letters of credit, under the company’s $1.2 billion revolver due March 2015. Covenants under the revolver include minimum interest coverage of 4.25 times (x), maximum net leverage of 3.5x and minimum tangible net worth of $5.25 billion plus 50% of positive net income for each fiscal quarter from and including the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2011. The latest 12 months ended March 31, 2012 operating EBITDA was $2.1 billion, Debt/EBITDA was 0.8x, and interest coverage was 34.9x.

Liquidity should remain adequate to support Kinross’ large growth capital spends which are expected to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion annually over the next two to three years. With capital expenditures expected to be $2.2 billion in 2012 and given the growth capital spending expected in 2013, Fitch expects Kinross to be free cash flow negative in the amount of $1.5 billion on average in each of 2012 and 2013 depending on gold prices and the timing of spending. Fitch expects Kinross to remain in compliance with its covenants and have sufficient liquidity to support its capital projects. Going forward, operations are expected to return to positive free cash flow once the Tasiast project in Mauritania is complete.

Kinross’ earnings are sensitive to gold prices; for 2012 a 10% decline in gold prices from 2011’s average of $1,502/oz could result in a $370 million decline in pre-tax earnings. Costs are sensitive to the U.S. dollar; a 10% appreciation of the U.S. dollar could result in a $12 million decrease in pre-tax earnings.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Total debt/EBITDA will not exceed 2x when borrowing is at its peak. Should internal cash generation fall behind expectations, Fitch expects expenditures to be cut or to be supported by new equity issuance or asset sales.

The ratings could be reviewed with negative implications if gold prices and internally generated cash flow deteriorate without an equal management response in the form of reduced spending, cut dividends, asset sales or the raising of equity, or if total debt/operating EBITDA were greater than 3x. Kinross has had modest use of debt; should net borrowings remain modest over the next 24 months, a positive rating action could follow. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

Kinross Gold Corporation.

--IDR at ‘BBB-';

--Revolving credit facility at ‘BBB-';

--Senior unsecured convertible notes due March 15, 2028 at ‘BBB-';

--$250 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 at ‘BBB-';

--$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 at ‘BBB-';

--$250 million senior unsecured notes due 2041 at ‘BBB-'.