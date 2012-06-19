FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Copenhagen Airports A/S And Copenhagen Airports Denmark
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 8:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Copenhagen Airports A/S And Copenhagen Airports Denmark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Copenhagen Airports A/S ----------------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Mult. CUSIP6: K3752#

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Feb-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

04-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Denmark-based airport operator, Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) and the holding company, Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD; together, the group), reflect our view of the airport’s solid competitive position as a natural hub for Scandinavian countries, and satisfactory commercial operations that generally result in profit margins above those of its peers. The ratings also factor in our view of an adequate regulatory environment, which has an established tariff framework through March 2015.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.