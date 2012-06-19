TEXT-S&P summary: BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: D1132C

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

29-Nov-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

16-Dec-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Jun-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors