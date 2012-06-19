TEXT-S&P summary: Saudi Telecom Co.

The rating on STC is supported by its leading market position in the liberalized Saudi telecoms market, with a difficult-to-replicate national network, implicit state support, high operating profitability margins in its domestic market, and strong underlying cash flows. STC’s financial policy remains conservative, as the company has used debt only partly to fund its overseas investments.

The rating is constrained, however, by potential further regulatory changes that may adversely affect the company’s competitive position and market shares. We think such changes could result in higher competition in the Saudi mobile telephony market. In addition, revenue growth in STC’s domestic fixed-line business is low, due to fixed-to-mobile traffic substitution and stagnation of fixed-line household penetration at about 67%. Furthermore, the company’s fixed-line broadband Internet penetration via digital subscriber lines is still low, though improving incrementally. On a consolidated basis, the company’s investment needs remain substantial; notably, these include a need to expand mobile and fiber-optic network capabilities, as well as to develop foreign subsidiaries.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of STC‘s:

-- “Important” role for the government as the largest telecoms operator in the country, a provider of key communications infrastructure, and its position as a flagship national company. STC’s role is also instrumental in the rollout of telecoms technologies necessary for further industrialization and for the technological development of the Saudi Arabian economy.

-- “Very strong” link with the government, considering the latter’s 70% shareholding in the company (with other Saudi GREs owning a further stake of about 13%), appointment of board members, and role in the oversight of decision-making processes. The government’s strategic oversight is particularly relevant for decisions related to potential investments outside the country.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment for STC, we expect consolidated revenues to expand at low-to-mid-single-digit percentage points. This incorporates our assumption of minimal revenue growth in the home market due to growth in mobile and fixed-line broadband. We expect STC’s international portfolio to expand by about 10% largely because of growth at start-ups in Kuwait and Bahrain. We expect the share of international operations to increase in the next two years, which could make it possible for STC to achieve 50% in 2014.

We assume that STC’s profitability margins will not come under significant pressure in 2012, as the company has shown capacity to manage competition in the home market and avoid a significant decrease in pricing. In the longer term, we expect the consolidated margin to be positively affected by the improvement in the international operations, notably in those that currently generate negative EBITDA.

S&P base case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment we assume that STC’s free cash flow generation will continue in 2012 at the level similar to that in 2011 on the back of expanding of operating cash flow and moderate capital expenditures. At the same time, we expect that dividends will remain meaningful, leading to minimal though positive discretionary cash flow generation. This should support the company’s liquidity position.

Absent any acquisitions, the company’s consolidated debt leverage should remain at its current level, with an estimated debt to EBITDA of close to 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 50%. In our assessment we also assume that STC will continue to fund its international operations with local debt with limited recourse to the parent company.

Liquidity

STC’s liquidity is adequate on a consolidated and parent company basis. We calculate that the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses exceeded 1.2x on March 31, 2012. This is based on our expectation of positive discretionary cash flow in 2012 and the company’s favorable maturity profile. On March 31, 2012, the company’s consolidated short-term debt maturities of about Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)4.6 billion were fully covered by cash and short-term investments of SAR12.0 billion. We also take into account that only SAR2.3 billion of the company’s short-term debt maturities represent parent company debt, and were covered by liquidity at the parent level. In addition, STC has committed credit facilities amounting to SAR2.25 billion, which further supports its liquidity.

The company has significant headroom under financial covenants in a number of its loan agreements and its debt at subsidiary level has no recourse to the parent company.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that STC will remain committed to a conservative financial policy and that the Saudi Arabian government will retain its controlling stake in the company.

We expect that STC’s ratio of FFO to debt will remain at more than 50% on average and that its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain at close to 1.5x. These expectations assume that the company will maintain its strong competitive domestic position, profitability, and cash flow generation, while the assets abroad continue to post demonstrable growth. Any deviation toward higher leverage (more than 2x) would need to be only temporary--and not linked to shareholder distributions or an unexpected weakening of operating performance--to avoid pressure on the rating. However, currently the company retains financial flexibility for its investment plans within the boundaries of its financial policy and has the potential to adjust dividends.

The rating could come under pressure from increased debt-funded growth accompanied by a more aggressive financial policy, involving aggressive liquidity management, low levels of cash on the balance sheet, and an absence of committed credit facilities. Equally, a noticeable weakening of operating performance--as a result, for example, of a substantial adverse effect of regulatory decisions, intense competition, or political risk--could put pressure on the rating. A significant reduction in the state’s shareholding in STC and a consequent reappraisal of our GRE assessment could lead to a one-notch downgrade.

Upside is limited at this stage, as it would require a two-notch uplift of the SACP, which is hardly achievable given the risks and dynamics associated with the telecoms industry and the company’s increasing exposure to country risks.