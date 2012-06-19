TEXT-S&P summary: Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Turkey

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Oct-2011 B/-- B/--

13-May-2010 B-/-- B-/--

25-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (Erdemir), a leading flat steel producer in Turkey, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “weak” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile.

In our view, Erdemir’s business risk profile benefits from its leading share of the flat steel market in Turkey, where it produced over 6.1 million Metric tons (MT) of Turkey’s 9.1 million MT of flat steel in 2011. Erdemir ’s total liquid steel production amounted to 7.66 million MT in 2011, produced by six blast furnaces and roughly equally split across two sites. Rating constraints include the highly cyclical nature of steel demand, the heightened risk of flat steel oversupply in Turkey, and Erdemir’s lack of vertical integration, which exposes it to volatile imported iron ore and coking coal prices and competition from Russian and Ukrainian steel.

Erdemir’s financial risk profile is characterized by volatile credit metrics and significant leverage, when we include the debt at special-purpose vehicle Ataer Holding A.S. (Ataer, not rated), through which the Turkish armed forces pension fund OYAK (Ordu Yardimlasma Kurumu) (BB+/Stable/B; Turkey national scale trAA+/--/trA-1) owns a controlling effective majority stake in Erdemir. We think that this increases Erdemir’s dividend pressure, which is the primary source for servicing Ataer’s debt, even if OYAK may also provide liquidity support to Ataer or Erdemir under certain stress scenarios.