TEXT-S&P summary: Holmen AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Holmen AB ------------------------------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 436299

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

17-Feb-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

09-Dec-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based forest products group Holmen AB reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile, according to our criteria.