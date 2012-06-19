FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Holmen AB
#Basic Materials
June 19, 2012 / 9:12 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Holmen AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Holmen AB ------------------------------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 436299

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

17-Feb-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

09-Dec-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based forest products group Holmen AB reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile, according to our criteria.

