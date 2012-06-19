FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Bajaj Eco-Tech's outlook to stable
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Bajaj Eco-Tech's outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has revised Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Limited’s (BEPL) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at ‘Fitch B(ind)'. Its INR690m fund-based working capital limit have also been affirmed at National Long-Term ‘Fitch B(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)'. The company is a manufacturer of medium-density fibre boards and particle boards in India.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch’s expectations that BEPL’s liquidity profile, while constrained, should improve following a turnaround in its latest financial performance. Minimal debt repayment and capex spend, plus continued support from its sponsor Bajaj Hindusthan Limited , mean liquidity pressure is further reduced.

Fitch also notes Bajaj Hindusthan Limited’s plan to absorb BEPL, if approved, will benefit the latter’s ratings. The extent of benefit would, however, depend on the agency’s credit risk assessment of Bajaj Hindusthan Limited.

BEPL’s interest coverage remained below 1x in FY12. The company has, however, continued to receive timely support from Bajaj Hindusthan Limited via unsecured loans and equity injections to service its debt repayments.

For FY12 sales fell 15% to INR1.2bn. However, the company reported an operating profit of INR166m in FY12, compared with a loss of INR276m in FY11.

