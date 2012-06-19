FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
June 19, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. -------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency A+/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 16940D

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 --/-- A+/--

02-Nov-2009 --/-- A/--

05-Nov-2007 --/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) reflects the company’s strong stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be ‘a-'. The rating also reflects our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to Sinopec in the event of financial distress. The company’s business risk profile is “strong” and its financial risk profile is “intermediate”.

Sinopec is the core operating subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group, A+/Stable/--; cnAAA), which is one of three oil companies in China that the government fully owns. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “extremely high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following Sinopec characteristics:

-- “Critical” role to the government. Sinopec and its parent play a key role in helping the government ensure a secured supply of energy to meet growing domestic demand. The oil and gas industry in China has very limited private ownership. This solidifies Sinopec’s critical role.

-- “Very strong” link to the government. The Chinese government indirectly owns 100% of Sinopec Group through State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Sinopec Group in turns controls 76.38% of Sinopec. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on Sinopec’s strategy through the appointment of its board members and senior executives, and constant surveillance.

