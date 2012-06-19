TEXT-S&P lowers and drops rtgs in Hipotecaria Banesto 4

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We received written confirmation from the trustee Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T., that Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria Banesto 4 was going to be redeemed early on the June 2012 payment date.

-- As such, remedy actions, which were triggered by our April 30, 2012 downgrade of a counterparty in this transaction, have not been taken.

-- Early redemption occurred on June 15, 2012, and all of the notes were fully repaid.

-- Therefore, we have today lowered and subsequently withdrawn our ratings in this transaction.

-- Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria Banesto 4 closed in December 2003 and is collateralized by mortgage loans granted to individuals for the acquisition of residential properties. The transaction was originated by Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto).

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered and subsequently withdrew its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria Banesto 4’s class A and B notes (see list below).

On April 30, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto) to A-/Negative/A-2 from A+/Negative/A-1 (see “Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade”). This downgrade triggered the remedy actions established in the documents to be taken for the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider and the swap counterparty contracts in order for Hipotecaria Banesto 4 to maintain its ratings.

As a consequence, this transaction was under the established remedy period to take remedy actions.

Nevertheless, we received written confirmation from the trustee Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T., S.A. that this transaction was going to be redeemed early on the June 2012 payment date. Therefore, the remedy actions were not going to be taken.

As of June 15, 2012, Hipotecaria Banesto 4 was fully redeemed and all the notes were fully repaid.

As the remedy actions did not take place, we have today lowered our ratings in this transaction to ‘A- (sf)'. As the notes have been fully redeemed, we have today subsequently withdrawn our ratings in Hipotecaria Banesto 4.

Banesto originated this portfolio, which comprises mortgage loans granted to individuals for the acquisition of residential properties between 1995 and 2003.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria Banesto 4

EUR1.5 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn

A A- (sf) AA+ (sf)

NR A- (sf)

B A- (sf) A (sf)

NR A- (sf)

NR--Not rated.