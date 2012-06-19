FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
June 19, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Hannover Re Group

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hannover Rueckversicherung AG ----------------- 19-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2003 AA-/-- AA-/--

21-Dec-2001 AA/-- AA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based reinsurer Hannover Rueckversicherung AG and its core subsidiaries (collectively, Hannover Re) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion of the group’s very strong and well diversified competitive position and strong enterprise risk management (ERM), as well as our positive view on the group’s management and strategy. We also believe Hannover Re’s capitalization has improved and is now viewed as very strong. These strengths are partly offset by our opinion that Hannover Re’s non-life operating performance is not fully commensurate with the current ratings. In addition, we believe Hannover Re’s financial flexibility remains to some extent constrained.

Our assessment of Hannover Re’s very strong competitive position is based on our view of the group’s well diversified business model split by property/casualty (about 56% of 2011 GWP) and life and health (about 44% of 2011 gross written premium ) business. This, in our view, continues to provide meaningful diversification and growth potential. We also believe Hannover Re benefits from an established brand and long-standing relationships with brokers and clients, which benefit from the consistency of the group’s corporate strategy and execution.

Average annual compounded growth rate by GWP in 2011-2007 was about 9% and we expect a similar overall growth in 2012. We believe gradual price increases in property should enable property/casualty to grow by about 10% in 2012 and life and health should grow organically by about 5%.

