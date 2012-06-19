TEXT-S&P summary: Telkom S.A. Ltd.

The ratings on Telkom primarily reflect its strong leadership position in the country’s fixed-line telecoms market, good growth prospects in the broadband market, our opinion of the company’s robust operating cash flow generation, and its maintenance of a prudent financial policy.

The ratings are constrained, however, by the structural decline in Telkom’s fixed-line voice traffic, ongoing access line losses, its high fixed-cost base, material risks associated with the future performance of the company’s mobile telephony business, and increasing competition.

Telkom reported gross consolidated financial debt of about South African rand (ZAR) 7.2 billion or roughly USD860 million on March 31, 2012.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Telkom’s revenues declined by 1% year-on-year in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, a resilient performance in our view. Nevertheless, we expect Telkom’s core fixed-line operations to suffer over the next two years from the sharp downward trend in voice traffic and steady access line losses. This trend will likely stem from ongoing fixed-to-mobile substitution, rising pricing pressures due to mounting competition, and reduced dependency of mobile operators on Telkom for transmission capacity. However, as in fiscal year 2012, we expect Telkom to continue to offset, in part only, the impact of these challenges on its revenues by growth in broadband, its move of traditional traffic revenues into annuity-type products, and the development of its mobile operations.

Standard & Poor’s projects a low-single-digit revenue decline for Telkom in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013.

Pressures on Telkom’s profitability are building and are likely to persist over the next two years, in our view, given the projected revenue erosion in the profitable voice fixed-line segment, the company’s high fixed-cost base, and projected sizable operating losses for its mobile operations. We anticipate a deterioration of EBITDA margin to potentially less than 25% over the next two years, after the contraction to 25.4% in fiscal year 2012 from 27.7% in fiscal year 2011. This factors in, however, our expectations of cost-cutting actions implemented by management, which could enable the company to preserve a solid EBITDA margin of close to 35% in the fixed-line segment.

Telkom’s first 18 months in the wireless market has been tough, owing to lack of scale, stiff competition, and material distribution issues. Management’s focus on solving distribution issues, expanding data network coverage, and increasing the pipeline of products should now enable Telkom to compete more effectively, in our opinion. We believe that Telkom’s sizable transmission capacity, the opportunity to leverage its large corporate customer base through fixed-line and mobile bundle offerings, and the good long-term growth potential of mobile broadband, should enable Telkom to gradually gain market share. However, we think it will be difficult for Telkom to build a profitable mobile business in such a competitive market.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Free operating cash flow (FOCF) remained solid at about ZAR2.0 billion in fiscal year 2012, notably benefiting from further postponements of network investment efforts. Despite an anticipated EBITDA decline, we think Telkom should continue to generate robust operating cash flow in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013.

We anticipate, however, that there will be a surge in capital expenditures in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, at least--potentially in excess of 20% of sales--to fund a mobile network rollout and material upgrade of the fixed infrastructure. In addition, these will depress Telkom’s generation of FOCF, which could turn slightly negative over the period in our view.

The company’s capital structure remained solid at the end of March 2012. Based on preliminary accounts, we estimate Telkom had moderate debt leverage (adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) of 1.2x at end-March 2012, stable year on year, after the repayment of 14% of total debt with cash flow generated. Still, in our base-line scenario, we see the risk of an increase in adjusted leverage to above 1.5x, which would not be commensurate with our rating expectations. We view positively, however, Telkom’s decision not to pay dividends for fiscal 2012 and consequently its use of internally generated cash flow to fund part of the spike in network capital expenditure (capex).

Liquidity

Telkom’s liquidity is “adequate,” as our criteria define the term. On March 31, 2012, the company’s liquidity position was supported by ZAR1.168 billion of cash on hand, about ZAR2 billion of liquid short-term investments, and roughly ZAR4 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities. This excludes the new ZAR10 billion domestic medium-term note program registered on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in December 2011, which altogether should provide Telkom with some financial flexibility to fund the development of its mobile business. We understand Telkom plans to invest a maximum of ZAR6 billion over five years in a selective rollout of dual second- and third-generation sites.

We consider these liquidity sources as adequate to cover Telkom’s short-term debt of ZAR1.292 million, mostly consisting of its ZAR1.060 million bond that matured in April 2012. The latter was repaid at maturity through the issuance of commercial paper of ZAR900 million and ZAR200 million maturing on December 31, 2013. Importantly, we expect the company to proactively work on lengthening its debt maturity profile in the coming months. We also expect the company to continue to limit its overall exposure to foreign currency debt.

Some of Telkom’s debt outstanding--including the ZAR2.5 billion bond issue (TL20)--carries financial maintenance covenants. For example, the company must maintain a leverage ratio (that the terms of the documentation define as net interest-bearing debt to the past 12 months of EBITDA) of not more than 3.0x and an interest coverage ratio (net of finance charges to the last 12 months of EBITDA) of not less than 3.5x. Furthermore, the three- to five-year ZAR4.1 billion syndicated credit facilities raised in late December 2008 include a rating trigger that gives lenders the possibility to require repayment of amounts outstanding if the rating on Telkom falls to the speculative-grade category.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the risk of a one-notch downgrade over the next 12 months if continued strong pressure on Telkom’s traditional fixed-line voice revenues, operating losses for mobile operations, and heightened competition were to result in a prolonged erosion of revenues and profitability. The surge in capex stands to depress Telkom’s generation of free cash flow, which could be negative over the next two years. Combined with shareholder distributions, this may lead in turn to an increase in the company’s leverage.

We could lower the rating on Telkom in the event of a further marked weakening in the company’s business risk profile, its inability to sustain positive FOCF, or a durable decline in credit metrics to levels not commensurate with the current ‘BBB’ rating, notably adjusted ratios of gross debt to EBITDA in excess of 1.5x or FFO to debt at or below 50%.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipate stabilization of the core fixed-line operations, maintenance of the EBITDA margin of at least 25%, pronounced progress in building a sizable and profitable mobile business, and if the company demonstrates its capacity to protect credit metrics in line with our rating expectations. An outlook revision to stable would also hinge on Telkom’s maintenance of adequate liquidity, in particular through a lengthening of the debt maturity profile.

