TEXT-Fitch rates Bon-Ton's new notes 'CCC/RR5';otlk negative

Fitch expects that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) will increase to mid 6.0x in 2012 and be potentially higher in 2013/2014 unless Bon-Ton can reverse the negative same store sales trends. Free cash flow before any one-time gains (such as the $50 million one-time payment for its new credit card agreement this summer) is expect to be flat to slightly positive this year.

The issue ratings are derived from the Issuer Default rating (IDR) and the relevant Recovery Rating, based on Fitch’s recovery analysis that placed a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately $808 million as of April 28, 2012. Bon-Ton’s senior secured credit facility is rated ‘BB-/RR1’, indicating outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) in a distressed scenario. The facility is secured by a first lien on substantially all of the assets (mainly consisting of inventory) of the borrowing entities and guarantors, except for certain mortgaged real property supporting the mortgage loan facilities.

The new senior secured notes, which have a second lien on the assets that support the credit facility, are rated ‘CCC/RR5’, and are considered to have below-average recovery prospects (11%-30%). Therefore, unsecured claims based on this waterfall are considered to have poor recovery prospects (1%-10%) and the remaining $135 million in unsecured notes are rated ‘CC/RR6’. Having said that, Fitch expects Bon-Ton to be able to pay down the remaining unsecured notes through a combination of drawing down on its credit facility and FCF.

The $240 million mortgage loan facility due March 6, 2016 is rated ‘B/RR3’, indicating good recovery prospects (51%-70%). The facility is secured by mortgages on 23 stores and one distribution center. These properties are owned by bankruptcy-remote special purpose entities.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.

--IDR affirmed at ‘B-'.

The Bon-Ton Department Stores, Inc.

--IDR affirmed at ‘B-';

--$625 million senior secured credit facility affirmed at ‘BB-/RR1’;

--Second lien secured notes assigned ‘CCC/RR5’;

--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to ‘CC/RR6’ from ‘CCC/RR5’.

Bonstores Realty One and Two, LLC

--IDR affirmed at ‘B-';

--$230 million mortgage loan facility affirmed at ‘B/RR3’. The Rating Outlook is Negative.