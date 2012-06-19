TEXT-S&P afrms AVERAGE servicer ranking on LPM outsourcing

June 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our AVERAGE ranking on LPM Outsourcing as a primary servicer of commercial leases, loans, receivables, and discount deals in the U.K.

-- The outlook is positive.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has affirmed its AVERAGE ranking on LPM Outsourcing (LPMO) as a primary servicer of commercial leases, loans, receivables, and discount deals in the U.K.

OUTLOOK

Our outlook is positive. In our view, LPMO keeps improving its operations, although it did not fully achieve the diversification of its client base and the higher level of automation that it had envisioned at the time of our previous review. LPMO has renewed its management team, updated its client outreach strategy, and attained a positive portfolio growth. All these factors have strengthened the company’s position, in our view. We consider that LPMO is in a better position than at our previous review to fully meet its target of client base diversification and a higher level of automation. Therefore, our outlook on LPMO remains positive.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking on LPMO for management and organization. The subranking reflects the following, in our view:

-- LPMO’s organization is supported by experienced management and staff. In 2011, it implemented several organizational changes. The former operations director is now the managing director. A new operations manager and collection team leader were appointed.

-- LPMO has implemented a new investor outreach strategy, to reach a wider range of potential clients. This could help it to acquire new business from a variety of players and reduce its key client dependency.

-- LPMO has shown a good ability to attract new business and maintain long-lasting relationships with quality clients. In 2011, it boarded two new portfolios and additional loans from current clients. Two more portfolios were also boarded during the first quarter of 2012, and LPMO reports a busy pipeline of potential new business.

-- In 2011, LPMO finalized its risk mapping, as planned. Its ISO 9001:2008 accreditation was confirmed for the second year, and all clients’ audits reported successful outcomes. The compliance officer now has a reporting line fully independent of operations--reporting directly to the managing director. All of these factors confirm to us that LPMO is committed to maintain a sound audit and control culture.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have affirmed our AVERAGE subranking on LPMO for loan administration. The subranking reflects the following, in our view:

-- LPMO has increased the automation of its monthly reconciliation function, although other operational activities still require some manual procedures. A higher level of computerization would reduce the risk of error, and improve efficiency in view of the portfolio growth that LPMO aims to achieve.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider LPMO’s financial position to be SUFFICIENT to sustain its servicing operations for the next 12 to 18 months. This opinion does not take the place of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating.

