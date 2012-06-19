TEXT-Fitch cuts S-Core 2007-1 GmbH's notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded S-Core 2007-1 GmbH’s class A-2 notes, due April 2016, and affirmed all other classes, as follows:

EUR84.87m class A-1 secured notes (ISIN: XS0312778680): affirmed at ‘BBBsf; Negative Outlook;

EUR91m class A-2 secured notes (ISIN: XS0312801763): downgraded to ‘CCCsf’ from ‘Bsf’; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) of ‘RE85%';

EUR8.85m class B secured notes (ISIN: XS0312778920): affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; assigned ‘RE0%'.

EUR9.6m class C secured notes (ISIN: XS0312779068): affirmed at ‘CCsf’; assigned ‘RE0%’

EUR12.4m class D secured notes (ISIN: XS0312779142): affirmed at ‘Csf’; assigned ‘RE0%’

EUR19.7m class E secured notes (ISIN: XS0312779225): affirmed at ‘Csf’; assigned ‘RE0%’

The downgrade reflects the worsened portfolio quality compared to the last review in July 2011.The agency has also considered the limited available credit protection of class A-2 compared to the material single obligor concentrations. In particular, class A-2’s available credit protection of 11.5% is sufficient to provide for a default of the two largest obligors that make up 10% of the outstanding portfolio notional. In Fitch’s view, the available credit protection of class A-2 notes is no longer commensurate with the ‘B’ rating level.

Fitch acknowledges that due to the regular amortisation in March 2012, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) has received EUR223.4m compared to the scheduled amortization loan notional of EUR242.5m. These proceeds have been allocated to amortise the most senior class A-1 note which resulted in higher credit enhancement of 57.3% compared to 25.9% at the last review. In the agency’s view, the class A-1 available credit protection is sufficient to sustain defaults in a ‘BBB’ rating scenario, despite the increased obligor concentrations.

The agency notes that six borrowers were not able to repay in full on their scheduled maturity date in March 2012. Instead of the scheduled amortisation amount of EUR23m, they only repaid EUR3.6m. The loans of these borrowers were extended to new maturity dates, thus preventing them from default. The agency notes that no new defaults were caused since the last review. However, the agency acknowledges that the six restructured loans would have defaulted if they had not been supported by means of maturity prolongation.

The loans securitised in this transaction are bullet loans maturing on different dates. According to the investor report as of April 2012, 87% of the remaining pool of EUR198.7m is scheduled to repay in March 2014. In Fitch’s view, the clustered bullet maturities expose the transaction to refinancing risk. Fitch expects weaker borrowers to have difficulties refinancing at loan maturity, which could lead to additional defaults. This risk is reflected in the Negative Outlook on the senior class A-1 notes.

The current pool consists of 52 performing assets with a total outstanding notional of EUR198.7m which is 40% of the initial pool balance. Compared to the last review, the single obligor concentrations have increased with 51 obligors being at or above 0.50% of the outstanding pool balance. As a result of the increased obligor concentrations, Fitch regards the transaction as vulnerable to defaults of single obligors.

According to the investor report as of April 2012, total received liquidation proceeds amount to EUR0.44m. They relate to one defaulted loan with initial notional of EUR2m, the work-out process of which is reported to be ongoing. The agency acknowledges that 15 loans have defaulted since closing and no other recoveries have been generated. To Fitch’s knowledge, the work-out process is still ongoing. In that respect, the transaction is underperforming other transactions that securitise similar assets.

The transaction features a principal-deficiency ledger (PDL) mechanism which allows trapping excess spread and recoveries in order to reduce the total defaults. As a result of this excess spread trapping mechanism, the total defaults of EUR43.2m have been reduced to EUR27.7m - the outstanding PDL balance. Although the PDL balance has decreased from the last review (EUR29.9m), in Fitch’s view, the PDL balance is unlikely to be significantly reduced until maturity; hence the subordinated rated classes C, D and E are likely to suffer losses. The lack of recoveries also contributed to the high outstanding PDL balance.

Fitch assigned Recovery Estimates (RE) to all classes rated ‘CCCsf’ or below. REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch’s expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs originated and serviced by Deutsche Bank AG (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+').