TEXT-S&P affirms KREDOBANK at 'B-/C'& 'uaBBB-';outlook stable
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms KREDOBANK at 'B-/C'& 'uaBBB-';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

Overview

-- We believe the increasing pressure on Ukraine-based KREDOBANK’s capital position is compensated by improved asset quality following the sale of problem assets to KREDOBANK’s parent, PKO.

-- Therefore, we are maintaining our assessment of KREDOBANK’s SACP at ‘ccc+’ and affirming our ‘B-/C’ and ‘uaBBB-’ ratings on KREDOBANK.

-- Our long-term rating on KREDOBANK continues to be one notch higher that its SACP, thanks to KREDOBANK’s moderately strategic status to PKO.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KREDOBANK’s revised strategy should allow its profitability to recover without any material negative effects on its asset quality and liquidity in the next two years.

Rating Action

On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B-’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings and ‘uaBBB-’ national scale rating on Ukrainian PJSC KREDOBANK. The outlook is stable.

