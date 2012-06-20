TEXT-Fitch assigns FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1 expected ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1’s notes backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by CA Consumer Finance (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') expected ratings as follows:

EUR TBD Class A: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR TBD Class B: ‘AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;

The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of CA Consumer Finance (CACF), Fitch’s expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction’s legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 23.3%, is provided by the class B notes (5.8%) and the class C notes (17.5%).

At closing, the proceeds of the class A, B and C notes will be used to purchase a static pool of French loans to individuals granted for the purchase of home equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles or leisure vehicles from the originator (provisional pool as of end-May 2012: EUR800.0m). All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The loans were originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole (CA; ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'). This is the third consumer loans securitisation transaction by this originator.

CACF is the loan servicer. No back-up servicer will be appointed at closing. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational factors, including arrangements for monthly transfer of borrowers’ details needed for notification. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by a dedicated commingling reserve. Lastly, a reserve fund will be funded at closing to cover any liquidity shortfalls.

Fitch has a stable asset outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch’s short-term macroeconomic expectations.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

A comparison of the transaction’s representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the appendix document entitled ‘FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1 - Representations and Warranties’, dated 20 June 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2012-1

here