TEXT-S&P summary: JSC Gazprom Neft

June 20

Summary analysis -- JSC Gazprom Neft ------------------------------ 20-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jan-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

13-Oct-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on the Russian vertically integrated oil company JSC Gazprom Neft (Gazprom Neft) primarily reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s stand-alone credit profile and the relationship with its 96% owner, OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2). We assess Gazprom Neft’s stand-alone credit profile at ‘bbb-', which reflects our assessment of a “fair” business risk profile and an “intermediate” financial risk profile, as well as factoring in ongoing support from Gazprom. Given the current level of the stand-alone credit profile, we do not add any uplift for extraordinary parent support because we view the stand-alone credit quality of Gazprom--and therefore its ability to support its subsidiary--similarly at ‘bbb-'.

We focus on parent-subsidiary links rather than extraordinary government support because we believe that Gazprom Neft is a relatively small company in a fully competitive oil sector. As a result, we think the company is unlikely to enjoy the same level of extraordinary government support as its parent, Gazprom, which is a vertically integrated monopoly and one of the largest companies in Russia.

Standard & Poor’s base-case operating scenario

In 2012, we expect Gazprom Neft to continue expanding its hydrocarbon production year on year thanks to higher gas production and recent acquisitions, notably Orenburgneft finalized in 2011. Severenergia, in which Gazprom Neft has a 25.5% equity stake, started producing gas in early 2012. We understand also that production growth at the Priobskoye field should help to offset production decline at the mature Western Siberian fields. We believe that a 0.8% decline in first-quarter hydrocarbon production compared with fourth-quarter 2011 is not representative for the full year performance, as the first quarter is often seasonally weaker.