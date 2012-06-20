FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch migrates Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (Delhi) to non-monitored category
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (Delhi) to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (Delhi) Pvt Ltd’s (TBZPL) ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. Fitch has also migrated TBZPL’s INR240m fund-based working capital limit (including INR20m adhoc limit) to ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TBZPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing Information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

