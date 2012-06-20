TEXT-Fitch assigns Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans X B.V. expected ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans X B.V.’s EUR848m mortgage-backed notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR168,000,000 floating-rate senior class A1 mortgage-backed notes: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR615,700,000 floating-rate senior class A2 mortgage-backed notes: ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR64,550,000 fixed-rate junior class B mortgage-backed notes: ‘NRsf(EXP)';

EUR8,482,500 fixed-rate non-collateralised class C notes: ‘NRsf(EXP)'.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting procedures used by the sellers and the servicer and the transaction’s sound legal structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

This EUR848m transaction is a true sale securitisation of Dutch residential mortgage loans, originated by Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. (AHB). The mortgage loans were originated by AHB and some of its predecessors, which merged into the seller in 2000. AHB is the mortgage-lending entity of the Achmea group, a large insurance and banking group which has both a Dutch and international presence.

The transaction is backed by a five-year seasoned non-revolving portfolio of prime residential mortgage loans, with a relatively low weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-market-value (LTMV) of 78.9% and a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 30.6%. The purchase of further advances into the pool will not be allowed after closing.

Due to the limitations of the static default data provided, Fitch was not able to fully benchmark AHB’s performance against the agency’s market expectations. However the agency drew comfort from the performance of existing AHB transactions rated by Fitch as well as from performance data on AHB’s loan book, which shows robust performance with arrears lower than the market average. Fitch nonetheless applied an additional lender adjustment for the incomplete performance data resulting in an increased default probability.

Borrower income information was not available on a loan-by-loan basis for around 14% of the portfolio, while 23.7% of the borrower employment was marked as unknown. For the mortgage loans with missing income data originated before 2008 (4% of the pool) Fitch assumed a class 5 DTI, while for mortgage loans originated from 2008 onwards (10%) a class 3 DTI was assumed. The agency increased the default probabilities for the mortgage loans with unknown employment types by 20%.

In Fitch’s view, commingling risk is minimal due to the use of a foundation structure. Consequently, the agency did not consider the risk of a loss of funds due to commingling or disruption of payments in its cash flow analysis. The transaction is not exposed to the risk of deposit set-off or other claims. Fitch did incorporate in its analysis the risk that borrowers might exercise set-off following the failure of insurance providers.

AHB provided Fitch with loan-by-loan information on the securitised portfolio as of 31 May 2012. Most of the data fields included in the pool cut were of good quality, except for some missing borrower income and employment type information, for which the agency made adjustments as per above.

Fitch reviewed an Agreed Upon Procedures (AUP) report regarding the data provided by the arranger. The agency believes the sample size, the relevance of the tested fields, and the limited number of material error findings suggests the originator provided an acceptable quality of data. In addition, Fitch conducted its own file review, consisting of 10 loans selected from the covered bond portfolio. The agency discovered no errors or unexpected results.

Based on the received repossession data, analysis showed that the performance was in line with Fitch’s standard Dutch RMBS assumptions; therefore, Fitch did not adjust its quick sale, market value decline or foreclosure timing assumptions.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, dated 7 June 2012, “EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands”, dated 14 June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale report which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.