TEXT-S&P summary: MAN SE

Summary analysis -- MAN SE ---------------------------------------- 20-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

07-Apr-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Feb-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based diversified industrial group MAN SE are underpinned by our view of its leading market positions in heavy trucks in Europe and South America, strong market positions in diesel engines and turbo machinery, ability to generate good free operating cash flow, and wide geographic diversity. They are tempered, however, by the capital intensity and pronounced cyclicality of MAN’s end markets, notably commercial vehicles, and challenging conditions in the bus industry. We view the group’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and the financial risk profile as “modest”.

We apply our parent-subsidiary criteria in our assessment of MAN’s credit quality because of the relationship between MAN and its Germany-based parent, Volkswagen AG (VW; A-/Stable/A-2). As of June 5, 2012, VW owned 75.03% of the voting rights in MAN.

In our view, VW’s voting power is sufficient for it to exert significant influence over MAN’s business risk profile, strategy, and financial risk profile, the main goal being to seek closer cooperation between MAN, Sweden-based Scania (publ.) AB (A-/Stable/A-2), and VW’s truck operations.

In our view, Scania, MAN, and VW could eventually be joined in one operation, albeit under different brands. Although Scania and MAN have managed their profitability better than larger peers such as Daimler AG (A-/Stable/A-2) and AB Volvo (BBB/Stable/A-2), pressure from future development costs is expected to lead to closer cooperation between the three entities.

We assess MAN’s stand-alone credit profile at ‘bbb+'. The corporate credit ratings and outlook are capped by those on the parent, VW.