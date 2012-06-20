TEXT-S&P summary: JSC NC KazMunayGas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- JSC NC KazMunayGas -------------------------- 20-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

07-Jul-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on 100% state-owned vertically integrated oil company JSC NC Kazmunaygas (KMG) reflects our expectation of an “extremely high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support and our assessment of KMG’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘b+'.