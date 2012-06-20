FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: JSC NC KazMunayGas
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: JSC NC KazMunayGas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- JSC NC KazMunayGas -------------------------- 20-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Mult. CUSIP6: 48667Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

07-Jul-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on 100% state-owned vertically integrated oil company JSC NC Kazmunaygas (KMG) reflects our expectation of an “extremely high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support and our assessment of KMG’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘b+'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.