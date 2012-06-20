FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch pubs special report "revised estimates for Spanish banks' domestic loans losses"
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch pubs special report "revised estimates for Spanish banks' domestic loans losses"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has published a Special Report entitled “Revised Estimates for Spanish Banks’ Domestic Loans Losses”. Fitch says that it estimates a capital shortfall for the domestic loan portfolio of Spanish banks of between EUR50bn to EUR60bn under a new base case and from EUR90bn to EUR100bn under a revised Irish stress scenario. The stressed scenario is based on what occurred in Ireland. In both the base case and the Irish stress, these capital needs arise from the taking of upfront expected losses, net of taxes, and without taking into account pre-impairment profits.

A non-rating action commentary was published on 7 June 2012 entitled “Fitch: New Base Case Indicates Spanish Banks Need EUR50bn to EUR60bn Capital” announcing Fitch’s new base case and revised stressed outcome, as well as the publication of the special report which provides more detail on the topic.

The report and additional information are available on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Revised Estimates for Spanish Banksâ€™ Domestic Loan Losses

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.