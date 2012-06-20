TEXT-Fitch pubs special report "revised estimates for Spanish banks' domestic loans losses"

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has published a Special Report entitled “Revised Estimates for Spanish Banks’ Domestic Loans Losses”. Fitch says that it estimates a capital shortfall for the domestic loan portfolio of Spanish banks of between EUR50bn to EUR60bn under a new base case and from EUR90bn to EUR100bn under a revised Irish stress scenario. The stressed scenario is based on what occurred in Ireland. In both the base case and the Irish stress, these capital needs arise from the taking of upfront expected losses, net of taxes, and without taking into account pre-impairment profits.

A non-rating action commentary was published on 7 June 2012 entitled “Fitch: New Base Case Indicates Spanish Banks Need EUR50bn to EUR60bn Capital” announcing Fitch’s new base case and revised stressed outcome, as well as the publication of the special report which provides more detail on the topic.

