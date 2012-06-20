TEXT-S&P summary: Tunisia (Republic of)

We now anticipate a general government deficit of close to 7.0% of GDP in 2012, higher than our previous forecast of 3.9%. We expect fiscal consolidation to be gradual as economic and social conditions make a more rapid adjustment difficult, with the deficit still above 3.0% of GDP in 2015. To fund this deficit, we believe general government debt will rise substantially to peak at 49% in 2013, from around 40% in 2010, before stabilizing and gradually declining thereafter. We believe that the government’s access to official financing will remain strong as long as an elected government articulates a clear medium-term economic plan.

External liquidity has also suffered. Amid a collapse in tourism receipts in 2011, the current account deficit widened sharply to 7.4% of GDP (2 percentage points higher than our previous forecast) and we anticipate that it will remain above 5.0% through to 2015. We project Tunisia’s 2012 gross external financing needs as a proportion of current account receipts (CARs) and useable reserves at around 109%, which we anticipate will be financed by public sector borrowing from official creditors, foreign direct investment (FDI), and an increase in private sector debt. We believe about $5.2 billion of short-term external debt, comprised mostly of non-resident deposits and trade-related credit, will be fully rolled over.

The ratings continue to be constrained by the country’s fragile banking system, which we believe has weak asset quality (see “BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group ‘8’,” Nov. 9, 2011). Domestic claims on the private sector grew by 13% in 2011 and we anticipate this to grow by a further 11% in 2012 amid loose monetary policy.

With per capita GDP currently less than $5,000, Tunisia is a middle-income country with development needs that will stay high in the medium-to-long term, constraining fiscal expenditure flexibility.

Supporting the ratings is the country’s relatively well-diversified economy, which produces a varied range of goods and services. In 2011 agriculture accounted for nearly 10% of GDP, industry for 27%, and services for the remainder. Exports are also varied, with garments, electronic goods, minerals, and agricultural products the leading categories.

The labor force is relatively well-educated: primary education enrolment is approaching 100% for both sexes; women outnumber men in tertiary education; and the overall adult literacy rate is 78%.

The business environment is broadly supportive, ranked a respectable 46th globally by the World Bank. Moreover, since the revolution media freedom and accountability of state institutions have been increasing.

The long-term local currency rating has been equalized with the foreign currency rating, as now we do not expect significant progress in moving to a floating exchange rate regime from the current soft peg to a basket of currencies. Under our criteria, greater exchange rate flexibility is a condition for a rating distinction.

The T&C assessment of ‘BB+’ reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Tunisia-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service is slightly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. While the government has current account repatriation and foreign exchange surrender requirements in addition to other controls, they are being reduced. However, we believe this process may cease or reverse in a severe downside scenario.

The ‘3’ recovery rating on the foreign currency debt issued by the Central Bank of Tunisia indicates a “meaningful” recovery in case of default in the range of 50%-70%. We assign recovery ratings to the foreign currency debt of all rated speculative grade sovereigns that have a substantial amount of commercial foreign currency debt outstanding. The recovery analysis assumes that Tunisia might default if high current account imbalances persist and the country’s net external liability position rises significantly above its 2003 peak of nearly 240% of CARs, which we do not currently project.

External funding could come under pressure if FDI remains constrained by political uncertainties, and the banks, which have significant short-term external debt, experience roll-over problems. Such developments might quickly lead to higher fiscal pressures.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite uncertainties the ongoing transition to the expected 2013 elections will occur without major political conflict. The outlook assumes that Tunisia’s fiscal and external balances will gradually recover over the next few years. Negative pressure on the ratings could build up if the external environment were to weaken further, for instance due to a recession in Tunisia’s major trade and investment partners in Europe. Unexpected political conflicts or unrest on the transition path could also affect the ratings. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the government formulates a policy framework that is conducive to growth and fiscal consolidation, or if growth, exports, fiscal consolidation, and inward investment perform better than we expect.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Sovereign Government Ratings Methodology Addendum For Sovereigns With Limited External Data, Nov. 7, 2011

-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- Introduction of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007

-- BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group ‘8’, Nov. 9, 2011.