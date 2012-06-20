TEXT-S&P affirms 2 LNR Partners com servicer ranks; outlook stable

June 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our STRONG commercial mortgage special servicer ranking and our ABOVE AVERAGE construction loan special servicer ranking on LNR Partners LLC. The outlook for both rankings is stable.

-- The affirmed rankings reflect our completed assessment of LNR’s operational status and performance results through 2011.

-- Our financial position for LNR is Sufficient.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG commercial mortgage special servicer ranking and its ABOVE AVERAGE construction loan special servicer ranking on LNR Partners LLC (LNR). The outlook for both rankings is stable.

The affirmed rankings reflect our review of the company’s operational compliance and performance results through 2011.

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:

-- People, process, and systems.

-- Performing and nonperforming loan analytical regime, including alternative resolution strategy/net-present-value (NPV) calculation.

Weakness:

-- Timely response to borrower requests.

LNR continues to have a very well-experienced senior and asset management staff and maintains effective control practices. Additionally, it recently enhanced its servicing organization by adding three new operational departments (detailed below). The company operates with well-detailed policies and procedures that give attention to distressed analysis, alternative resolutions, and compliance with servicing agreements and standards. The company also employs a high degree of automation that aids in problem loan analysis and potential recoveries.