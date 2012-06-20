FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: KBN Kommunalbanken Norway
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 20, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: KBN Kommunalbanken Norway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- KBN Kommunalbanken Norway --------------------- 20-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: 50047J

Mult. CUSIP6: 50048M

Mult. CUSIP6: 50048N

Mult. CUSIP6: 5004K2

Mult. CUSIP6: 5004K3

Mult. CUSIP6: 5004K5

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Mar-2000 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘AAA’ ratings on KBN Kommunalbanken Norway are based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘aa’, as well as on our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that Kommunalbanken’s owner, the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Kommunalbanken in the event of financial distress.

Kommunalbanken’s SACP is underpinned by the company’s robust, capitalization and the excellent asset quality of its loan book and its securities investments. Kommunalbanken’s risk-averse asset-liability management and prudent liquidity policies add further support to the ratings. Constraints on the SACP include Kommunalbanken’s dependence on wholesale funding, which together with its lack of central bank access add funding risk, in addition to some concentration risks in lending and derivative counterparty exposures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.