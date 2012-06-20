TEXT-S&P summary: KBN Kommunalbanken Norway

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 -

Summary analysis -- KBN Kommunalbanken Norway

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Norway

Rationale

The ‘AAA’ ratings on KBN Kommunalbanken Norway are based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘aa’, as well as on our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that Kommunalbanken’s owner, the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Kommunalbanken in the event of financial distress.

Kommunalbanken’s SACP is underpinned by the company’s robust, capitalization and the excellent asset quality of its loan book and its securities investments. Kommunalbanken’s risk-averse asset-liability management and prudent liquidity policies add further support to the ratings. Constraints on the SACP include Kommunalbanken’s dependence on wholesale funding, which together with its lack of central bank access add funding risk, in addition to some concentration risks in lending and derivative counterparty exposures.