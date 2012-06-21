FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: The Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: The Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust --------- 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2006 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on The Link Real Estate Investment Trust reflects the trust’s large number of rental properties across Hong Kong and its “modest” financial risk profile. The Link has a high degree of operating stability due to its tenant mix of mostly non-discretionary goods and services providers. Such tenants are less exposed to cyclical discretionary consumer spending. The concentration of The Link’s properties in Hong Kong and the trust’s lower operating margins compared with that of global peers with a similar rating temper the above strengths. We assess The Link’s business risk profile as “strong”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.