TEXT-S&P ratings - OAO Severstal
#Basic Materials
June 21, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - OAO Severstal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- OAO Severstal ------------------------------------------ 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 858057

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

14-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--

17-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

24-Jul-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$375 mil 9.25% loan participation (Borrower:

OAO Severstal) nts due 04/19/2014 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

US$1.25 bil 9.75% loan participation

(Borrower: OAO Severstal) (current amt: 544

mil) nts due 07/29/2013 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

RUB15 bil var rate bnds due 09/18/2012 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

RUB5 bil 9.75% bnds due 02/15/2013 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

RUB10 bil 9.75% bnds due 02/15/2013 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

US$1 bil 6.70% loan participation (Borrower:

OAO Severstal) nts due 10/25/2017 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 07/01/2011: sr

unsecd BB+ 21-Jun-2012

US$500 mil 6.25% loan participation (Borrower:

OAO Severstal) nts ser 2 due 07/26/2016 BB+ 21-Jun-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
