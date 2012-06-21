TEXT-S&P ups Russian Severstal to 'BB+/ruAA+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

Overview

-- Russian steel group Severstal has demonstrated robust credit metrics and a moderate financial policy.

-- Although global steel markets are highly exposed to macroeconomic uncertainty, Severstal enjoys a low cost position and full vertical integration in iron ore and coking coal mining, where we expect margins to be more resilient.

-- We are raising our long-term and national scale ratings on Severstal to ‘BB+/ruAA+’ from ‘BB/ruAA’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company’s credit metrics will remain healthy, despite weakening global steel prices.

Rating Action

On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term rating on Russian vertically integrated steel group OAO Severstal to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national scale rating was raised to ‘ruAA+’ from ‘ruAA’. The senior unsecured debt rating was also raised to ‘BB+', and the recovery rating on all outstanding rated instruments is unchanged at ‘3’, indicating our expectation of “meaningful” (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in an event of default.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects Severstal’s robust financial metrics in 2010-2012 and our expectation that Severstal will continue to demonstrate a moderate financial policy and healthy credit ratios, despite the current weakening in global steel margins. Severstal benefits from full vertical integration into iron ore and coking coal mining, where margins are much more resilient. We expect mining to provide about one-half of 2012 EBITDA. Severstal’s low cost position in Russia and its solid share in the Russian steel market additionally support the ratings.

We see the main constraint on the ratings in the highly cyclical, capital intensive, and competitive nature of the steel industry. We believe that global steel prices are heavily exposed to global macroeconomic uncertainties. In addition, Severstal is exposed to the risk of operating in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’), where its key cash-generative assets are located. Although Russian steel markets have been growing, we view them as fundamentally more volatile than those in developed markets.