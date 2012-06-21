TEXT-S&P affirms Ashtead notes 'B+' issue, '5' recovery rtgs

June 21 -

-- On June 21, 2012, U.K.-based plant-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC (Ashtead) announced an increase in the size of its $1.4 billion asset-based loan (ABL) facility to $1.8 billion.

-- We calculate that the increase will not affect recovery prospects for Ashtead’s $550 million second-lien notes due 2016.

-- This is because we anticipate that any utilization of the increased borrowing capacity will allow Ashtead to grow its asset base and thereby compensate for the ABL lenders’ higher prior-ranking claim at default.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘B+’ issue rating on Ashtead’s $550 million second-lien notes due 2016, with the recovery rating unchanged at ‘5’.

Standard & Poor’s Rating Services said today that it affirmed its ‘B+’ issue rating on the $550 million second-lien notes due 2016 issued by U.K.-based plant-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC (Ashtead). The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The affirmation follows Ashtead’s announcement that it will increase the size of its asset-based loan (ABL) facility to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion. We calculate that the increase will not affect recovery prospects for Ashtead’s $550 million second-lien notes due 2016. This is because we anticipate that any utilization of the increased borrowing capacity will allow Ashtead to grow its asset base and thereby compensate for the ABL lenders’ higher prior-ranking claim at default.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

We calculate recovery prospects for the $550 million second-lien notes to be comfortably within the 10%-30% range. However, we note that the issue and recovery ratings on the second-lien notes could come under pressure should the actual drawings on Ashtead’s ABL facility at the hypothetical point of default in 2016 be materially more than our assumption of $1.5 billion (including prepetition interest).

We consider that Ashtead would be reorganized rather than liquidated in the event of default. However, we use a discrete asset valuation method because we believe that the group’s enterprise value would be closely correlated to asset values.

Our recovery rating on the second-lien notes assumes 80% availability and draw-downs under the ABL facility. We believe the current borrowing-base calculations would permit this in light of Ashtead’s extensive asset base. We anticipate that the group’s stressed book value will be about $1.75 billion at the hypothetical point of default in 2016. We anticipate that a default would result from a combination of operating stress and refinancing risk associated with the ABL and second-lien notes, both of which are due that year.

We note that the recovery amounts for the second-lien notes could be highly volatile depending on the assumptions of the realized value of Ashtead’s assets at default and the amount of prior-ranking claims (especially drawings under the ABL at the point of default). Therefore the actual recoveries for the second-lien notes could be higher or lower than the 10%-30% range.

For our detailed recovery analysis, see “Ashtead Group PLC Recovery Rating Profile,” published Sept. 16, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

RATINGS LIST

Rating Affirmed; Unchanged

Ashtead Capital Inc.

$550 mil. second-lien notes* B+

Recovery Rating 5

*Guaranteed by Ashtead Group PLC