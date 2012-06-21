FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Cell C (Pty) Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Cell C (Pty) Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cell C (Pty) Ltd. -------------------------------------- 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 15114V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2007 B-/-- B-/--

13-Jun-2006 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR400 mil 8.625% sr secd nts due 07/01/2012 B- 16-Nov-2011

US$270 mil 11.00% sub nts due 07/01/2015 CCC 07-Dec-2007

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.