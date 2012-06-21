FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Baosteel Group Corp.
#Basic Materials
June 21, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Baosteel Group Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Baosteel Group Corp. -------------------------- 21-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Steel investment

foundries

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Nov-2011 A/-- A/--

23-Aug-2009 NR/-- NR/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Baosteel Group Corp. reflects the company’s ‘bbb+’ stand-alone credit profile and our opinion that there is a “high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the event of financial distress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
