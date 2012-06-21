TEXT-S&P summary: Autolink Concessionaires (M6) PLC

The bond proceeds issued by Autolink Concessionaires (M6) PLC (Autolink) were used to fund the construction and upgrade of the A74 in southern Scotland to motorway (A74M) standard.

Autolink is a nonrecourse special-purpose project vehicle established for the design, construction, finance, and operation of the motorway concession project. It is owned by Autolink Holdings (M6) Ltd. The shareholder group comprises John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd., Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Ltd., Innisfree M&G PPP LP, Innisfree Secondary Fund, and Sir Robert McAlpine Staff Pension & Life Assurance Scheme.

Autolink completed its highway construction obligations in 1999 on time and within budget. The focus is now on the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 90 kilometer (km) project road.

The Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ underlying rating (SPUR) on the bonds is ‘BBB’, which reflects the following risks:

-- The project is fully exposed to traffic volume risk through the payment mechanism, although this risk is partially mitigated by a toll banding mechanism. This is important as the actual traffic has been weaker than the original projections and remains fragile as a result of the current economic climate in the U.K.

-- A relatively high dependence on interest income and cash releases from the major-maintenance reserve account to achieve the expected debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs). Interest rates that are weaker than Autolink anticipates, in tandem with a more aggressive dividend policy, could impact average and minimum DSCRs for the transaction and weaken ratios.

-- The pending defective pavement repairs and potential material increase of the revised major maintenance program, which could bring future DSCRs below our current expectations. We understand that the major maintenance budget for the project is currently being revised in connection with the remedial works contract tender process.

In our view, these risks are partially mitigated by the following strengths:

-- A supportive concession framework, with a narrow definition of non-compensatory termination events.

-- The project road has strategic importance as the main traffic corridor between the Scottish-English border and the Glasgow area.

-- The sponsor group has significant experience in similar projects including the ongoing management of road major maintenance and operations.

-- The relatively high resilience to traffic declines as a result of the benign banding structure, which implies that there is no strict correlation between traffic and revenues, as long as minimum threshold levels of vehicle movement (both heavy and light vehicles) continue to be surpassed.

-- The senior DSCR (excluding interest income) remains above 1.1x under a zero-growth sensitivity test, which provides some cushion against downside traffic risk. These ratios remain sensitive, however, to the cost of the repairs of the new works pavement due to start in 2012, for which the amounts currently remain uncertain.

Heavy vehicle traffic in the 10 months to May 2012 increased 2.8% year on year, exceeding our original expectations. On the other hand, light vehicle traffic decreased by 1.0% over the same period, in line with the majority of European rated roads. We continue to expect traffic performance in the short term to lag behind sponsors’ expectations given the current tough economic environment. Nonetheless, the tariff banding mechanism continues to offer Autolink a high level of revenue certainty regardless of short-term traffic volume evolution.

We understand that Autolink has already evaluated the tenders received for the remedial works contract and is currently formalizing a contract with its preferred contractor. We also understand that Transport Scotland has agreed to the proposed methodology of carrying out the works and that AGE has hired third party lawyers to review the proposed contract. We expect to receive full information on the new remedial works contract once Autolink obtains formal approval by all the relevant parties, which we expect by the end of August.

Furthermore, Autolink has informed us that they have updated their financial model for the operations period to incorporate the changes derived from the preliminary remedial works contract. We understand that the model is currently under review by AGE for approval and that we should receive it once AGE has validated it.

We will continue to monitor the whole process to establish the new remedial works contractor as it progresses. As information becomes available to us, we will evaluate any potential impact the new contract and updated financial projections might have on the project’s ratings.

Liquidity

Autolink continues to maintain adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations without having to resort to reserves, and we believe it will continue to do so. We understand that cash balances--excluding reserve accounts--were GBP13.7 million as of May 31, 2012, compared with GBP8.6 million of total debt service in June 2012, including that of Autolink’s senior secured debt and the subordinated B-bond debt. In addition to free reserves, the senior debt-service reserve account (SDSRA) had cash balances of GBP7.6 million as of May 31, 2012.

As agreed in the financial contracts, we expect Autolink to increase the SDSRA’s balance to the equivalent of nine months of senior debt service by the end of June 2012, compared with six months to date. In our view, this will translate into a further improvement of the project’s liquidity position.

The major maintenance reserve account had cash balances of GBP35.2 million as of May 31, 2012, above its minimum contractual requirements. This cash excess, however, is partly a result of the major-maintenance underspend resulting from the dispute on defective pavement and its final court resolution. We understand that Autolink also has cash balances of GBP4.3 million in the project’s tax reserve account to cover future tax liabilities.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the SPUR reflects our view of the uncertainties regarding the project’s future financial profile, and the possibility of a downgrade if it were to deteriorate. The current rating is underpinned by our expectations of continuing conservative shareholder distribution policy, relatively predictable maintenance costs and an expected DSCR minimum of 1.25x (calculated in accordance with the project documentation).

We will closely monitor Autolink’s steps to keep costs in line with its projections, including the final outcome of the remedial works tender. We could lower the rating if the DSCR were to deteriorate as a result of, for example, more aggressive distribution policies by shareholders, or if the cost of repairs to the new works pavement included in the new remedial works contract were greater than we anticipated.

By contrast, we could affirm the rating if the project’s construction and maintenance liabilities are confirmed, such that construction jobs can be completed within the available funding or if additional measures are taken to keep DSCRs in line with those currently anticipated.

The stable outlook on the secured debt issue reflects that of Assured Guaranty. (For more information, see “Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable,” published Nov. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

