TEXT-Fitch: No immediate impact on Evergrande's liquidity from allegations

June 21 - Fitch Ratings says that allegations made by Citron Research against Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (Evergrande, ‘BB’/Stable) do not immediately affect the company’s liquidity or broader credit profile.

Fitch notes that allegations by short sellers on Chinese companies in the past, whether proven or otherwise, have resulted in at least a temporary curtailment in access to capital markets (see “Whistleblowing Short Sellers a Double-Edged Sword”, dated 29 September 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch further notes that Evergrande has begun refuting the allegations made by Citron Research.

Fitch believes that Evergrande does not need to access offshore capital markets in the near term as the first of its capital market debt maturity - the CNY5.55bn-equivalent synthetic USD notes - is not due until January 2014. The agency also notes the company’s sufficient liquidity with a cash balance of CNY20.1bn at end-2011 and contracted sales of CNY26.8bn for the period of January-May 2012.

Evergrande, like other homebuilders in China, continues to borrow onshore for its working capital. Fitch likewise believes that access to onshore funding is not likely to be affected by the near-term uncertainties created by the Citron Research report, given the company’s reported financial position and the asset-based lending nature of the onshore market.