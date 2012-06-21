TEXT-Fitch affirms Madras Fertilizers at 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Madras Fertilizers Limited‘s(MFL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect MFL’s status of a “sick company” registered with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) since 2009. The Debt Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) is yet to be approved by the Board. However, there have been no irregularities in the use of working capital facilities during the past year.

De-registration from BIFR and implementation of DRS would be positive for the ratings.

MFL is a Chennai-based public sector enterprise. The company manufactures urea and NPK fertilizers at its facilities in Chennai. The government of India has about 59.5% stake in the company. For FY12 (year end March), revenue was INR22,078m (FY11: INR16,228.3m), operating EBITDA was INR2,001m (INR1,304.9m) and net income was INR1,120m (INR1,698.6m).

Rating actions on MFL’s bank loans are as follows:

- INR1,914m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch C(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’

- INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch C(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)'