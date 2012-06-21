FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Madras Fertilizers at 'Fitch D(ind)'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 21, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Madras Fertilizers at 'Fitch D(ind)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Madras Fertilizers Limited‘s(MFL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect MFL’s status of a “sick company” registered with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) since 2009. The Debt Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) is yet to be approved by the Board. However, there have been no irregularities in the use of working capital facilities during the past year.

De-registration from BIFR and implementation of DRS would be positive for the ratings.

MFL is a Chennai-based public sector enterprise. The company manufactures urea and NPK fertilizers at its facilities in Chennai. The government of India has about 59.5% stake in the company. For FY12 (year end March), revenue was INR22,078m (FY11: INR16,228.3m), operating EBITDA was INR2,001m (INR1,304.9m) and net income was INR1,120m (INR1,698.6m).

Rating actions on MFL’s bank loans are as follows:

- INR1,914m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch C(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’

- INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch C(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.