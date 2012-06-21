TEXT-Fitch affirmed Chetan Wood at 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Chetan Wood Processing Private Limited’s (CWPL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch D(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed CWPL’s INR148m long-term loans (reduced from INR208m) at ‘Fitch D(ind)'.

The ratings reflect CWPL’s continuing delays in term loan repayments during the last 12 months.

Positive rating guidelines include regularity in the repayment of CWPL’s bank facilities for two continuous quarters.

Incorporated in 1990, CWPL is a Bangalore-based furniture manufacturer. For FY11, revenue was INR66.2m (FY10: INR23.9m) and EBITDA loss was INR5.7m (FY10: INR4.5m). Fitch has not been provided with the company’s FY12 (year end March) financials.