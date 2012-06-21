FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:GTUBs' ratings broadly stable despite still volatile earnings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 21, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:GTUBs' ratings broadly stable despite still volatile earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

On balance, Fitch believes the new regulations should make the banks safer, although there are likely to be unintended consequences. Pressure on earnings resulting from the regulations will incentivise banks to seek new ways of generating profit, which usually comes with increased risk.

The GTUBs identified in this report are: Bank of America Corporation ; Barclays plc ; BNP Paribas ; Citigroup Inc. ; Credit Suisse Group AG ; Deutsche Bank AG ; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc ; HSBC Holdings plc ; JP Morgan Chase & Co. ; Morgan Stanley ; Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ; Societe Generale ; and UBS AG.

Further information is available in the report, ‘Global Trading and Universal Banks’ Periodic Review’, available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks Periodic Review

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.