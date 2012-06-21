TEXT-Fitch:GTUBs' ratings broadly stable despite still volatile earnings

On balance, Fitch believes the new regulations should make the banks safer, although there are likely to be unintended consequences. Pressure on earnings resulting from the regulations will incentivise banks to seek new ways of generating profit, which usually comes with increased risk.

The GTUBs identified in this report are: Bank of America Corporation ; Barclays plc ; BNP Paribas ; Citigroup Inc. ; Credit Suisse Group AG ; Deutsche Bank AG ; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc ; HSBC Holdings plc ; JP Morgan Chase & Co. ; Morgan Stanley ; Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ; Societe Generale ; and UBS AG.

