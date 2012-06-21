TEXT-Fitch drops Russian Volgograd Region's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Russian Volgograd Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘BB-', Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘B’ and National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings were Stable. The rating action also affects the region’s outstanding domestic bonds.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of the Volgograd region since the agency does not have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Volgograd region.