FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Russian Volgograd Region's ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Russian Volgograd Region's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Russian Volgograd Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘BB-', Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘B’ and National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings were Stable. The rating action also affects the region’s outstanding domestic bonds.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of the Volgograd region since the agency does not have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Volgograd region.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.