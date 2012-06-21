TEXT-Fitch:U.S. high yield default rate clears 2% in May,secured bonds lift recovery rate to 56.9%

June 21 - The trailing 12-month U.S. high yield default rate rose to 2.2% in May, topping 2% for the first time since October 2010 according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. May defaults, including mortgage lender Residential Capital, affected a combined $3.9 billion in bonds, bringing the year-to-date default tally to $9.6 billion.

The funding environment for the weakest companies in the high yield universe began to sour in the summer of 2011, following a further escalation in the European debt crisis, disappointing data on the critical U.S. housing and labor markets, and disruptions caused by the U.S. debt ceiling debate. Defaults have since been heavily concentrated at the ‘CCC’ level.

The share of ‘CCC’ or lower rated bonds trading at the distressed level of 80% of par or lower remains significant at $55 billion. This is down from $65 billion at the beginning of the year but due almost entirely to defaults leaving the universe of performing issues.

The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through May was a robust 56.9% of par. However, the recovery rate on senior unsecured bonds was relatively modest at 29.2% of par. Exceptional recovery rates on secured bonds continue to boost the all-in rate. Secured bonds recovered 78% of par through May - a level often associated with senior secured loans.

Fitch’s recent survey of the aggregate financial performance of a large and diverse group of 303 high yield companies rated ‘BB’ or ‘B’ confirms that despite fears of a macro shock, U.S. corporate fundamentals remain solid. At least two-thirds of the companies in the sample continued to report year-over-year increases in revenue and EBITDA through the first quarter, providing a critical support for the below-average default environment.

For additional details please see the full report, 'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight_ May 2012'.

