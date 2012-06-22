TEXT-S&P summary: Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

We anticipate that policy tightening in China’s property development market will continue to affect Shimao’s property sales in 2012. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company’s contracted sales to remain flat. Shimao’s 2011 contracted sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 30.7 billion were 10% lower than our base-case scenario due to weaker-than-expected sales in the second half of the year. Nevertheless, contracted sales have improved since April 2012 due to pent-up demand, adjusted product offerings that better meet customer needs, and price discounts. Shimao’s contracted sales were RMB16.5 billion in the first five months of 2012--54% of its annual budget.

We expect Shimao’s capital structure to remain weak in 2012, following a deterioration in 2011. As at the end of 2011, the company’s leverage and cash flow coverage ratios had breached our downgrade triggers. Its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.5x and EBITDA interest coverage was 2.6x compared with our downgrade threshold of a maximum of 5.0x and at least 3.0x, respectively.

Shimao’s debt may remain high over the next 12 months, in our opinion. The company has significant funding needs for large construction-related capital expenditure and land premium payments. And we are uncertain if the recent recovery in Shimao’s sales is sustainable. The company’s adjusted debt rose by RMB5 billion in the second half of 2011, to RMB45.0 billion, a faster growth than we expected.

Shimao’s already limited headroom under certain financial covenants in its offshore loan and senior unsecured notes has narrowed further due to the rapid increase in debt in 2011. A covenant breach in the senior notes could weaken the company’s liquidity as its ability to incur additional debt may be curtailed. Shimao could also face potential acceleration of debt repayment if it breaches its offshore loan covenants.

Liquidity

In our view, Shimao’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to cover its uses by about 1.2x in 2012. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- Primary liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of RMB12.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and our estimate of cash receipts of about RMB30.7 billion from property sales in 2012.

-- Primary liquidity uses include about RMB15.0 billion in short-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2011; land premium of RMB5.9 billion; construction cost of RMB12.5 billion; and operating expenses, taxes, and interest expense. We expect Shimao to fund part of the construction cost by on-shore project loans.

CreditWatch

We placed the ratings on Shimao on CreditWatch with negative implications because we believe the recovery of the company’s financial strength is uncertain due to a low visibility on its deleveraging efforts.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status in early July after reviewing the company’s strategy and plan to stabilize its capital structure and improve its cash flow in a difficult operating environment.

We may lower the rating on Shimao by one notch if we believe that the company’s operational and financial performances will not recover in the next 12 months. We may also lower the rating if Shimao’s financial flexibility and refinancing capability is weakened due to heightened risk of covenant breach.

