FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Aperam S.A.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 22, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Aperam S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Aperam S.A. -------------------------------------------- 22-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 03754H

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jun-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

05-Apr-2011 BB/-- BB/--

03-Feb-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 7.75% bnds due 04/01/2018 BB- 22-Jun-2012

US$250 mil 7.375% nts due 04/01/2016 BB- 22-Jun-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.