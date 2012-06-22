FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Pawa International's ratings
June 22, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Pawa International's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Pawa International Private Limited’s (Pawa) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Pawa.

Fitch migrated Pawa to the non-monitored category on 19 December 2011 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Pawa’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR175.5m term loans: ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR150m fund-based working capital credit limits: ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

