TEXT-S&P raises all rtgs in CDO deal Dryden XIV - EURO CLO 2006

June 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed DRYDEN XIV - EURO CLO 2006’s credit performance, which has improved since our previous review of the transaction.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- DRYDEN XIV - EURO CLO 2006 is a cash flow CDO transaction that securitizes primarily leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on DRYDEN XIV - EURO CLO 2006 PLC’s class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance since our previous review in August 2010. We have used data from the trustee report dated May 2012 and our cash flow analysis, considering recent transaction developments. In our review, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 collateralized debt obligation (CDO) cash flow criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012, and “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Our analysis shows that the level of assets that we consider to be rated in the ‘CCC’ category (‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, and ‘CCC-') has decreased to 3.52% from 7.37% of the portfolio balance excluding cash. On the other hand, assets that we consider to be rated in the ‘BB’ category (‘BB+', ‘BB’, and ‘BB-') have also decreased to 10.25% from 14.60%. Additionally, the weighted-average life of assets in the portfolio has decreased to 4.63 years from 5.05 years, and the weighted-average spread has increased to 3.73% from 3.06%.

We have subjected the transaction’s capital structure to a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR437 million), the reported weighted-average spread (3.73%), and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

All of the transaction’s coverage tests have improved and currently meet the minimum levels of coverage required.

Based on our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes in this transaction to levels that reflect the current levels of credit enhancement, portfolio credit quality, and transaction performance.

Based on this analysis, the class A notes can achieve a ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating, when giving credit to the swap agreement with Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1). However, we do not consider that the transaction documents relating to the swap counterparty support a ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating under our 2012 counterparty criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we have tested additional scenarios without giving benefit to the swap agreement.

Without giving benefit to the swap agreement, the class A notes can achieve a ‘AA- (sf)’ rating in our cash flow scenario. We have therefore raised the rating of the class A notes to ‘AA- (sf)'.

In any case, if the replacement language in the swap agreement reflects any of our previous counterparty criteria, we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not higher than our long-term issuer credit rating ICR plus one notch on the counterparty--‘AA-(sf)’ in this transaction.

Moreover, the class E notes currently pass our cash flow analysis at the ‘BB- (sf)’ rating level. However, our rating on this class of notes has been constrained to ‘B+ (sf)’ by the application of our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate CDOs (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009). We have therefore raised our rating on the class E notes to ‘B+ (sf)'.

DRYDEN XIV - EURO CLO 2006 is a cash flow CDO transaction, backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in August 2006, and is managed by Pramerica Investment Management Inc.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

DRYDEN XIV - EURO CLO 2006 PLC

EUR479 Million Senior And Mezzanine Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

B AA- (sf) A (sf)

C A- (sf) BBB- (sf)

D BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)

E B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)