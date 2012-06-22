TEXT-Fitch cuts Omega Capital Series 40's class B notes

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and simultaneously withdrawn the rating on class B notes of Omega Capital Investments Plc Series 40 due to tranche default. Class A notes of Omega 40 were paid in full today. The transaction is a synthetic corporate CDO referencing corporate obligations mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Omega Capital Investments Plc Series 40

AUD11.9m class B notes due 22 June 2012 downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn

The downgrade reflects the lack of full repayment on class B notes on the scheduled maturity date following the partial retention of class B’s principal as a result of an unsettled credit event for Residential Capital, LLC (ResCap). Fitch does not expect class B to be fully recovered given the limited credit enhancement available for the loss absorption of ResCap.

As a result of the rating withdrawal, Fitch is no longer maintaining the Recovery Estimate on the class B notes.